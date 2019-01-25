MGMTUS pop rock group. Formed December 2002
MGMT is an American rock band formed in 2002 in Middletown, Connecticut. It was founded by multi-instrumentalists Andrew VanWyngarden and Ben Goldwasser. Along side VanWyngarden and Goldwasser MGMT's live lineup currently consists of drummer Will Berman, bassist Simon O'Connor, and guitarist and keyboard James Richardson.
Originally signed to Cantora Records by the nascent label's co-founder, NYU undergrad Will Griggs, MGMT later signed with Columbia and RED Ink in 2006 and released their debut album Oracular Spectacular the next year. After the release of Oracular Spectacular Asti, Richardson and Berman joined the core band in the studio for Congratulations, which was released on April 13, 2010. In January 2011 they began work on their eponymous third studio album. It was released on September 17, 2013, and was released as an early exclusive on Rdio on September 9, 2013. The group's fourth studio album, titled Little Dark Age, was released in February 2018.
On October 5, 2007, Spin named MGMT "Artist of the Day". In November Rolling Stone pegged MGMT as a top ten "Artist to Watch" in 2008. The band placed ninth in the BBC's Sound of 2008 Top Ten Poll. They were also named as Last.fm's most played new artist of 2008 in their Best of 2008 list. At the 51st Grammy Awards, the Justice remix of "Electric Feel" won the Grammy Award for Best Remixed Recording, Non-Classical. The group was nominated for the Grammy Award for Best New Artist and "Kids" was nominated for Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals at the 52nd Grammy Awards.
- MGMT chat to Rob da Bankhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01fz4ts.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01fz4ts.jpg2013-08-31T13:12:00.000ZRDB catches up with MGMT! He gives their latest single Life is a Lie a spin and chats to them about their forthcoming self-titled album.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01fz4tx
MGMT chat to Rob da Bank
