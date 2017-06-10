Carlos Di SarliBorn 7 January 1903. Died 12 January 1960
Carlos Di Sarli
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1903-01-07
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c48308eb-1419-4021-bb84-527ead30722d
Carlos Di Sarli Biography (Wikipedia)
Carlos Di Sarli (January 7, 1903 – January 12, 1960) was an Argentine tango musician, orchestra leader, composer and pianist.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Carlos Di Sarli Tracks
Sort by
Indio Manso
Héctor Quesada
Indio Manso
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Indio Manso
Last played on
Carlos Di Sarli Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist