CadellLondon rapper. Born 17 January 1997
Cadell
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p031tmd6.jpg
1997-01-17
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c4825f39-637b-4d0a-a2e4-3cd661960581
Cadell Tracks
Sort by
New School (feat. Nasty Jack, Cadell & Merky Ace)
Tizzy Gang
New School (feat. Nasty Jack, Cadell & Merky Ace)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03045tl.jpglink
New School (feat. Nasty Jack, Cadell & Merky Ace)
Performer
Last played on
2 Much (feat. Cadell)
After Journey
2 Much (feat. Cadell)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p031tmd6.jpglink
2 Much (feat. Cadell)
Performer
Last played on
Beg
Suspect
Beg
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p031tmd6.jpglink
Beg
Last played on
Create A Career
Cadell
Create A Career
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p031tmd6.jpglink
Create A Career
Last played on
Good B (feat. Cadell)
Rapture 4D & Polonis
Good B (feat. Cadell)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p031tmd6.jpglink
Good B (feat. Cadell)
Performer
Last played on
Rules Of Survival
Cadell
Rules Of Survival
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p031tmd6.jpglink
Rules Of Survival
Last played on
L.O.N.D.O.N.
Cadell
L.O.N.D.O.N.
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p031tmd6.jpglink
L.O.N.D.O.N.
Last played on
No Link Ups
Cadell
No Link Ups
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p031tmd6.jpglink
No Link Ups
Last played on
Fair and Square (feat. Wiley)
Cadell
Fair and Square (feat. Wiley)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p031tmd6.jpglink
Fair and Square (feat. Wiley)
Last played on
Elevate (feat. Cadell & Chocolate)
Dro Carey
Elevate (feat. Cadell & Chocolate)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p031tmd6.jpglink
Elevate (feat. Cadell & Chocolate)
Featured Artist
Last played on
No Chill
Cadell
No Chill
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p031tmd6.jpglink
No Chill
Last played on
3 Is The New 6
Cadell
3 Is The New 6
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p031tmd6.jpglink
3 Is The New 6
Last played on
Fast Food & Lottery Tickets
Cadell
Fast Food & Lottery Tickets
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p031tmd6.jpglink
Fast Food & Lottery Tickets
Last played on
Spirit Bomb (Remix) (feat. Dave, PK, Skits, Central Cee, Merky Ace, Cadell, Drifter & Capo Lee)
AJ Tracey
Spirit Bomb (Remix) (feat. Dave, PK, Skits, Central Cee, Merky Ace, Cadell, Drifter & Capo Lee)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p069jhhz.jpglink
Spirit Bomb (Remix) (feat. Dave, PK, Skits, Central Cee, Merky Ace, Cadell, Drifter & Capo Lee)
Last played on
Coming Through
Cadell
Coming Through
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p031tmd6.jpglink
Coming Through
Last played on
Hotline
Cadell
Hotline
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p031tmd6.jpglink
Hotline
Last played on
Back to artist