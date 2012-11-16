Clammbon (クラムボン Kuramubon) is a Japanese musical trio, consisting of vocalist/keyboardist Ikuko Harada, bassist Mito and drummer Daisuke Itou. The group, originally formed in 1996 when the three were students of the jazz department at SHOBI College of Music [ja], made their major label debut on Warner Music Japan three years later. Their music is characterized by their quirky sound combining jazzy chord progressions with J-pop and electronica influences.

The name Clammbon is taken from a fictional character in a short story by Kenji Miyazawa.