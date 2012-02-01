Pura Fé
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c47d70d6-a2cf-469d-a1b8-146b9d9470b9
Pura Fé Biography (Wikipedia)
Pura Fé (born: Pura Fé Antonia ("Toni") Crescioni) is an American Native singer-songwriter, musician, composer, seamstress, teacher and activist. She is also the founding member of the Native American women's a cappella trio, Ulali.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Pura Fé Tracks
Sort by
Wait Till You Come Back Again
Pura Fé
Wait Till You Come Back Again
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wait Till You Come Back Again
Last played on
Summertime (Porgy and Bess)
Pura Fé
Summertime (Porgy and Bess)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Grammah Easter's Lullaby
Pura Fé
Grammah Easter's Lullaby
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Grammah Easter's Lullaby
Last played on
Great Grandpah's Banjo
Pura Fé
Great Grandpah's Banjo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Great Grandpah's Banjo
Last played on
Hard Time Killing Floor
Pura Fé
Hard Time Killing Floor
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hard Time Killing Floor
Last played on
Going Home/Swamp Dance
Pura Fé
Going Home/Swamp Dance
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Going Home/Swamp Dance
Last played on
Heartbeat Drum Song
Pura Fé
Heartbeat Drum Song
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Heartbeat Drum Song
Last played on
Pura Fé Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist