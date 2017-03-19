ToyNorwegian electronic duo of Alisdair Stirling and Jorgen Traeen
Toy (established 2002 in Bergen, Norway) is an electronic duo formed by musician and producer Jørgen Træen from Bergen and the Bergen-based composer Alisdair Stirling originally from London.
Valley Cars
Welcome To Cedars Lodge (feat. Linda Fay Hella)
Rabbit Pushing Mower
Grass Beatbox
Welcome To Cedars Lodge
Grass Beatbox
Googie Dream Home
High In The Ceders
