Kimila Ann Basinger ( BAY-sing-ər; born December 8, 1953) is an American actress, singer and former fashion model. Following a successful modeling career in New York during the 1970s, Basinger moved to Los Angeles where she began her acting career on television in 1976. She starred in several made-for-television films, including a remake of From Here to Eternity (1979), before making her feature debut in the drama Hard Country (1981).

Hailed as a sex symbol of the 1980s and 1990s, Basinger came to prominence for her performance of Bond girl Domino Petachi in Never Say Never Again (1983). She subsequently garnered acclaim and a Golden Globe Award nomination for her role in The Natural (1984). She starred in the cult erotic film 9½ Weeks (1986), and in Tim Burton's blockbuster Batman (1989), which remains the highest-grossing film of her career. For her femme fatale portrayal in L.A. Confidential (1997), Basinger won the Golden Globe and the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress. Her other films include Blind Date (1987), Prêt-à-Porter (1994), I Dreamed of Africa (2000), 8 Mile (2002), Cellular (2004), Grudge Match (2013) and Fifty Shades Darker (2017).