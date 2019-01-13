Melody Gardot (born February 2, 1985) is an American jazz singer who has been influenced by such blues and jazz artists as Judy Garland, Janis Joplin, Miles Davis, Duke Ellington, Stan Getz and George Gershwin as well as Latin music artists such as Caetano Veloso. She has been nominated for a Grammy Award.

Gardot was playing at piano bars in Philadelphia when she had a bicycle accident at the age of 18. Music played a critical role in her recovery from the head injury that resulted. She is an advocate of music therapy, and has visited hospitals and universities to discuss its benefits. In 2012, it was reported that she had given her name to a music therapy program in New Jersey. Gardot follows the teachings of Buddhism, is a macrobiotic cook and humanitarian. She speaks fluent French as well as her native English and considers herself a "citizen of the world".