Kentaro Sato (佐藤 賢太郎 Satō Kentarō, born 12 May 1981), aka Ken-P, is a Los Angeles-based award-winning composer/conductor/orchestrator/clinician of media music (Film/TV/Game) and concert music (Symphonic and Choral). His works have been broadcast, performed, and recorded in North and South America, Asia, and Europe by well-known groups including the Philharmonia Orchestra and Sydney Symphony Orchestra. In 2005, he was appointed a resident composer/assistant conductor of the Torrance Symphony. He is also a frequent guest conductor and lecturer for various workshops and reading sessions on choral music and composition/orchestration around the world.

Sato was born in Hamamatsu, Shizuoka, Japan, known as the city of music and instruments. He holds a Master of Music in Conducting (choral emphasis) with Distinction and a Bachelor of Music in Media and Commercial Writing from California State University, Northridge (CSUN). In addition to his degree in Music, he also holds degree in Cinema from Santa Monica College.