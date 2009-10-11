AvalanchSpanish metal band. Formed 1988
Avalanch
1988
Avalanch is a Spanish heavy metal band formed in Asturias in 1993.
Led by composer, producer and guitar player Alberto Rionda, the band has released 5 studio albums, plus a handful of compilations, DVDs and English versions of their works.
