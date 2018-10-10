Scharoun EnsembleFormed 1983
Scharoun Ensemble
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1983
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c4707082-f4ee-4ca6-95ab-a4bad5b58c35
Scharoun Ensemble Biography (Wikipedia)
The Scharoun Ensemble is a German chamber music group, consisting of members of the Berliner Philharmoniker. The repertoire is ranging from baroque to contemporary music.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Scharoun Ensemble Tracks
Sort by
Nachtgesang im Walde, D. 913
Franz Schubert
Nachtgesang im Walde, D. 913
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651rr4.jpglink
Nachtgesang im Walde, D. 913
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1998: Prom 50
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/emnq9r
Royal Albert Hall
1998-08-26T05:41:47
26
Aug
1998
Proms 1998: Prom 50
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist