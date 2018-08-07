Mort GarsonCanadian composer. Born 20 July 1924. Died 4 January 2008
Mort Garson
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1924-07-20
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c47028fa-0086-426d-a7b8-ed20eba3ed61
Mort Garson Biography (Wikipedia)
Morton S. "Mort" Garson (20 July 1924 – 4 January 2008) was a Canadian-born composer, arranger, songwriter, and pioneer of electronic music. He is best known for his albums in the 1960s and 1970s that were among the first to feature Moog synthesizers. He also co-wrote several hit songs, including "Our Day Will Come", a hit for Ruby and the Romantics. According to Allmusic, "Mort Garson boasts one of the most unique and outright bizarre resumés in popular music, spanning from easy listening to occult-influenced space-age electronic pop."
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Mort Garson Tracks
Sort by
Plantasia
Mort Garson
Plantasia
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Plantasia
Last played on
Symphony For A Spider Plant
Mort Garson
Symphony For A Spider Plant
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Symphony For A Spider Plant
Last played on
Prologue
Mort Garson
Prologue
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Prologue
Last played on
The Wozard of Iz
Mort Garson
The Wozard of Iz
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Wozard of Iz
Last played on
Never Follow The Yellow Green Road
Mort Garson
Never Follow The Yellow Green Road
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Never Follow The Yellow Green Road
Last played on
The Evil Eye
Mort Garson
The Evil Eye
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Evil Eye
Last played on
Swingin' Spathiphyllums
Mort Garson
Swingin' Spathiphyllums
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Swingin' Spathiphyllums
Last played on
Killing Of The Witch
Mort Garson
Killing Of The Witch
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Killing Of The Witch
Last played on
Baby's Tears Blues
Mort Garson
Baby's Tears Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Baby's Tears Blues
Last played on
Esp
Mort Garson
Esp
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Esp
Last played on
Let the Sunshine In (The Flesh Failures)
Mort Garson
Let the Sunshine In (The Flesh Failures)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Music To Soothe The Savage Snake Plant
Mort Garson
Music To Soothe The Savage Snake Plant
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Black Mass
Mort Garson
Black Mass
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Black Mass
Last played on
Mort Garson Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist