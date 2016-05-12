The Pipes & Drums, 1st Battalion Highlanders
The Pipes & Drums, 1st Battalion Highlanders
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c46b8777-c0e7-4aaa-bb84-10ad7778de3f
Tracks
Sort by
HAZEL THOMSON/AA CAMERON'S STRATHSPEY/JANE CAMPBELL/CAPE BRETON FIDDLER'S WELCOME TO SHETLAND/MISS MONAGHAN'S REEL
The Pipes & Drums, 1st Battalion Highlanders
HAZEL THOMSON/AA CAMERON'S STRATHSPEY/JANE CAMPBELL/CAPE BRETON FIDDLER'S WELCOME TO SHETLAND/MISS MONAGHAN'S REEL
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Highland Cathedral
The Pipes & Drums, 1st Battalion Highlanders
Highland Cathedral
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Highland Cathedral
Last played on
Back to artist