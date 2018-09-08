Defunkt is a musical group founded by trombonist/singer Joseph Bowie 1978 in New York City, United States, and still active. Their music touches on elements of punk rock, funk and jazz.

Defunkt has been active since 1978. They merge avant-garde aesthetics with punk rock and funk, and have produced 15 recordings on various independent labels. The band has traveled throughout the world as an opening act for such artists as James Brown, David Byrne and Talking Heads, The Clash, Hans Dulfer, Candy Dulfer, Isaac Hayes, Prince, Larry Graham, Me'Shell NdegéOcello, Maceo Parker.

The band has also performed at jazz festivals, as well as rock and soul venues throughout the world, gaining a small but devoted cult status.