Sonia EvansBorn 13 February 1971
Sonia Evans
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1971-02-13
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c468fc0c-f4dc-4cb6-a1ce-0acf3476341d
Sonia Evans Biography (Wikipedia)
Sonia (born Sonia Evans; 13 February 1971) is an English pop singer from Liverpool. She is perhaps best known for her 1989 UK number one hit "You'll Never Stop Me Loving You" and for representing the United Kingdom in the 1993 Eurovision Song Contest, where she finished second with the song "Better the Devil You Know". Between 1989 and 1993, she had 11 UK Top 30 hits, including "Listen to Your Heart" (1989), "Counting Every Minute" (1990) and "Only Fools (Never Fall in Love)" (1991). In 1994, she starred as Sandy in a West End revival of the musical Grease, while on television she appeared as Bunty in the 1998 BBC comedy series The Lily Savage Show.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sonia Evans Tracks
Sort by
Sonia Evans Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist