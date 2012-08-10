The FolkUK based all girl popfolk
The Folk
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c4675110-1a7d-48ef-907b-f48609181a86
The Folk Tracks
Sort by
Falling Apart (Performed Live In Session)
The Folk
Falling Apart (Performed Live In Session)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Don't Believe Jack (Performed Live In Session)
The Folk
I Don't Believe Jack (Performed Live In Session)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Stay
The Folk
Stay
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Stay
Last played on
When It Rains
The Folk
When It Rains
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Folk Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist