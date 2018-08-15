Konstanze EickhorstGerman pianist. Born 6 May 1961
Konstanze Eickhorst
1961-05-06
Konstanze Eickhorst Biography (Wikipedia)
Konstanze Eickhorst (born 6 May 1961, in Bremen) is a German pianist.
Eickhorst won the IX Clara Haskil (1981) and IV Géza Anda (1988) competitions. A member of the Linos Ensemble, she has been active at an international level as a soloist and a chamber musician, and has recorded for CPO. She teaches at the Musikhochschule Lübeck.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Konstanze Eickhorst Tracks
Nocturne, Op 49
Louise Farrenc
Nocturne, Op 49
Nocturne, Op 49
Last played on
Scherzo No 2 in C minor, Op 14
Clara Schumann
Scherzo No 2 in C minor, Op 14
Scherzo No 2 in C minor, Op 14
Last played on
Valse Brillante
Louise Farrenc
Valse Brillante
Valse Brillante
Last played on
