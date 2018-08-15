Konstanze Eickhorst (born 6 May 1961, in Bremen) is a German pianist.

Eickhorst won the IX Clara Haskil (1981) and IV Géza Anda (1988) competitions. A member of the Linos Ensemble, she has been active at an international level as a soloist and a chamber musician, and has recorded for CPO. She teaches at the Musikhochschule Lübeck.