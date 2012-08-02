Fiona MacLeodBorn 12 September 1855. Died 12 December 1905
Fiona MacLeod
1855-09-12
Fiona MacLeod Biography (Wikipedia)
William Sharp (12 September 1855 – 12 December 1905) was a Scottish writer, of poetry and literary biography in particular, who from 1893 wrote also as Fiona Macleod, a pseudonym kept almost secret during his lifetime. He was also an editor of the poetry of Ossian, Walter Scott, Matthew Arnold, Algernon Charles Swinburne and Eugene Lee-Hamilton.
Pain Has Lost Its Power
Fiona MacLeod
Pain Has Lost Its Power
Pain Has Lost Its Power
Last played on
Maighdeannan na h-airigh
Fiona MacLeod
Maighdeannan na h-airigh
Maighdeannan na h-airigh
Last played on
