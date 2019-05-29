LADYBABYFormed March 2015
LADYBABY
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.29/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2015-03
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c464e32e-a352-4002-ae11-809e359df3f8
LADYBABY Biography (Wikipedia)
Ladybaby are a Japanese kawaii metal musical group, which originally consisted of aspiring photographic models Rie Kaneko (the only original member still on the group) and Rei Kuromiya [ja], as well as Ladybeard, the bearded crossdressing persona of Australian male professional wrestler Richard Magarey. The trio has released three singles thus far. On August 1, 2016, the group rebranded itself after Ladybeard's withdrawal from the group, going by "The Idol Formerly Known as Ladybaby", until they returned to the original Ladybaby moniker in 2018.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
LADYBABY Tracks
Sort by
Nippon Manju
LADYBABY
Nippon Manju
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.29/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nippon Manju
Last played on
Back to artist