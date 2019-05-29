Ladybaby are a Japanese kawaii metal musical group, which originally consisted of aspiring photographic models Rie Kaneko (the only original member still on the group) and Rei Kuromiya [ja], as well as Ladybeard, the bearded crossdressing persona of Australian male professional wrestler Richard Magarey. The trio has released three singles thus far. On August 1, 2016, the group rebranded itself after Ladybeard's withdrawal from the group, going by "The Idol Formerly Known as Ladybaby", until they returned to the original Ladybaby moniker in 2018.