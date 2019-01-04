Oliver Coates
Oliver Coates Performances & Interviews
- Oliver Coates: How To Play The Room Like An Instrumenthttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02bdmjx.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02bdmjx.jpg2014-11-09T09:23:00.000ZSplendid cellist Oliver Coates talks about how to create atmospheric music.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02bdmjy
Oliver Coates: How To Play The Room Like An Instrument
Oliver Coates Tracks
Norrin Radd Dreaming
Oliver Coates
Norrin Radd Dreaming
Charlev
Oliver Coates
Charlev
Shorelines
Oliver Coates
Shorelines
Lime
Oliver Coates
Lime
Nocturne
Anne Lovett
Nocturne
The Fall Of The Leaf: Vivace
Imogen Holst
The Fall Of The Leaf: Vivace
Cello Renoise
Oliver Coates
Cello Renoise
Kottos
Iannis Xenakis
Kottos
Cello Renoise
Oliver Coates
Cello Renoise
Perfect Apple With Silver Mark
Oliver Coates
Perfect Apple With Silver Mark
Blackfriars
Anna Meredith
Blackfriars
A Church
Oliver Coates
A Church
Sniffin' Samgh
Oliver Coates
Sniffin' Samgh
Performer
Raw Silk Uncut Wood
Laurel Halo
Raw Silk Uncut Wood
Sonata For Violin And Cello: Allegro Ritmico
Imogen Holst
Sonata For Violin And Cello: Allegro Ritmico
Blackfriars
Anna Meredith
Blackfriars
Sky With Endless Stars
Oliver Coates
Sky With Endless Stars
Dragons (Theme from Unreal Estate)
Lawrence Lek & Oliver Coates
Dragons (Theme from Unreal Estate)
Performer
Metamorphosis I
Mira Calix
Metamorphosis I
Canticles of the Sky: iii. Sky with Nameless Colors
John Luther Adams
Canticles of the Sky: iii. Sky with Nameless Colors
Sky With Nameless Colors
Oliver Coates
Sky With Nameless Colors
instrumental II
Emily Hall, Oliver Coates & John Reid
instrumental II
Composer
Phantasy Quartet
Imogen Holst
Phantasy Quartet
Sky with four suns
Oliver Coates
Sky with four suns
Canticles of the Sky: IV Sky with Endless Stars
John Luther Adams
Canticles of the Sky: IV Sky with Endless Stars
String Trio no. 1 (3rd mvt)
Imogen Holst
String Trio no. 1 (3rd mvt)
i am alone (Life Cycle)
Emily Hall
i am alone (Life Cycle)
Sandalwood - from Phantom Thread
Jonny Greenwood
Sandalwood - from Phantom Thread
Pre-Barok
Mica Levi
Pre-Barok
