Steve 'n' Seagulls is a Finnish country band, playing bluegrass versions of well-known hard rock and metal songs. The band became known in the summer of 2014 with the publication of videos on YouTube. Especially popular was the band's version of "Thunderstruck" by AC/DC which received over 73 million views on YouTube. The band's debut album Farm Machine was released through Spinefarm Records on May 8, 2015. In November 2015, Steve 'n' Seagulls were featured on The A.V. Club Undercover covering "Sabotage" by the Beastie Boys. On August 3, 2016 they released a cover of Aces High promoting their second album Brothers in Farms.
The name of the band is a pun on American actor Steven Seagal.
