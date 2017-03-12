INVSN (pronounced "Invasion") is a Post-Punk band from Umeå in the North of Sweden. The members have all played in influential punk and rock bands from Sweden. It is the music project of Swedish Punk rock musician Dennis Lyxzén. In contrast to his other projects, Refused and The (International) Noise Conspiracy, this started out as a solo career and much more folkish and softer than his prior music endeavors.

Sara Almgren used to be in the first Swedish all-female straight-edge band The Doughnuts. She later played keyboard and guitar in The (International) Noise Conspiracy and has also played in bands like The Vicious and Masshysteri. She has also toured with Marit Bergman and Sahara Hotnights.

Dennis Lyxzen is most known for being the lead vocalist in Refused but has also played in bands like The (International) Noise Conspiracy, AC4 and many more. He has also been a touring member of The Bloody Beetroots.

Anders Stenberg is a member of acclaimed Swedish band the Deportees and also a touring member of Lykke Li's band.