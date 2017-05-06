Jens JohanssonBorn 2 November 1963
Jens Johansson
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1963-11-02
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c45b05a3-1722-4830-951d-9ec20223ba86
Jens Johansson Biography (Wikipedia)
Jens Ola Johansson (born 2 November 1963, Stockholm, Sweden) is a Swedish keyboardist and pianist who currently plays in the Finnish power metal band Stratovarius and Ritchie Blackmore's rock project Rainbow. He is notable for his high-speed neoclassical and fusion style.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jens Johansson Tracks
Sort by
Mission Possible
Allan Holdsworth, Anders Johanssen & Jens Johanssen, Allan Holdsworth, Anders Johanssen & Jens Johansson
Mission Possible
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mission Possible
Last played on
Next Door Conversation Part II
Jens Johansson
Next Door Conversation Part II
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Next Door Conversation Part II
Last played on
Jens Johansson Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist