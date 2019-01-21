Sylvan EssoAmelia Meath & Nick Sanborn. Formed 2012
Sylvan Esso
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p023b6v0.jpg
2012
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c4593b34-2a94-4e44-ae10-4a0f4c0b4da8
Sylvan Esso Biography (Wikipedia)
Sylvan Esso is an American electronic pop duo from Durham, North Carolina formed in 2013. The band consists of singer Amelia Meath (Mountain Man) and producer Nick Sanborn (Megafaun, Made of Oak). They made their debut with the single "Hey Mami" and released their eponymous debut album on Partisan Records on May 12, 2014, which reached No. 39 on the Billboard 200. They released their second album What Now with Loma Vista Recordings on April 28, 2017, which was nominated for a Grammy in the "Best Dance/Electronic Album category".
Sylvan Esso Performances & Interviews
Sylvan Esso Tracks
Hot Heavy Summer (feat. Sylvan Esso)
Ben Howard
Hot Heavy Summer (feat. Sylvan Esso)
Hot Heavy Summer (feat. Sylvan Esso)
Kick Jump Twist
Sylvan Esso
Kick Jump Twist
Kick Jump Twist
Coffee
Sylvan Esso
Coffee
Coffee
Die Young
Sylvan Esso
Die Young
Die Young
PARAD(w/m)E
Sylvan Esso
PARAD(w/m)E
PARAD(w/m)E
Slack Jaw (Echo Mountain Sessions)
Sylvan Esso
Slack Jaw (Echo Mountain Sessions)
Slack Jaw (Echo Mountain Sessions)
Parade With Me
Sylvan Esso
Parade With Me
Parade With Me
Hey Mami
Sylvan Esso
Hey Mami
Hey Mami
