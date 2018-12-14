Gernot SchmalfussOboist and conductor. Born 1943
Gernot Schmalfuss
1943
Gernot Schmalfuss Tracks
Der Freischütz (Wie? Was? Entsetzen!)
Carl Maria von Weber
Trübe Augen (Der Freischütz)
Carl Maria von Weber
Der Freischütz Selection for Wind (Und ob die Wolke)
Carl Maria von Weber
