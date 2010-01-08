Tim HowarBorn 24 November 1969
1969-11-24
Tim Howar , born in Canada, is an actor and singer who is currently with the pop-rock band Mike + The Mechanics.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sing You Sinners
Sing You Sinners
Sing You Sinners
Blue Moon
Blue Moon
Blue Moon
