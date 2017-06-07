David Rodigan
1951-06-24
David Rodigan Biography (Wikipedia)
David Michael Rodigan MBE (born 24 June 1951) is a British radio DJ who also performs as a disc jockey. Known for his selections of reggae and dancehall music, he has played on stations including Radio London, Capital 95.8, Kiss 100, BBC Radio 1Xtra, BBC Radio 2 and BFBS Radio.
David Rodigan Performances & Interviews
David joins Sara to tell us about Island Reggae, a sunshine compilation.
David Rodigan talks past, present and future with 1Xtra's DJ Target.
The reggae master celebrates the birthplace of dancehall, remix, dub, rap, ska and more!
Rodigan gives us a flavour of Jamaica as he drives to Kingston.
On what would have been Bob Marley's 71st birthday, a very special version of the song.
Reggae royalty David Rodigan on his return to the airwaves.
Rodigan chats to Protoje about previous albums, success and rewinds his 1Xtra Live Lounge
David Rodigan chats to singer/songwriter, Shanty B, at Big Yard Studios in Jamaica!
David Rodigan Tracks
Upcoming Events
12
Mar
2019
David Rodigan, Rodigan and The Outlook Orchestra
Royal Albert Hall, London, UK
15
Mar
2019
David Rodigan
Canvas Loft Bar, Bournemouth, UK
5
May
2019
David Rodigan, Mighty Crown
O2 Academy Birmingham, Birmingham, UK
11
May
2019
David Rodigan, General Levy, JFB and Zion Train
Brighton Centre, Brighton, UK
Past BBC Events
Reading + Leeds: 2015
Reading
2015-08-29T05:39:23
29
Aug
2015
Reading + Leeds: 2015
Reading
Reading + Leeds: 2014
Reading
Leeds
2014-08-22T05:39:23
22
Aug
2014
Reading + Leeds: 2014
Reading
Reading + Leeds: 2013
Leeds
Reading
2013-08-23T05:39:23
23
Aug
2013
Reading + Leeds: 2013
Leeds
Glastonbury: 2013
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2013-06-28T05:39:23
28
Jun
2013
Glastonbury: 2013
07:00
Worthy Farm, Pilton
David Rodigan Links
