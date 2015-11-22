Cephas & Wiggins
Cephas & Wiggins
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c446d14f-6abf-47da-927d-e7cbfc0c6373
Cephas & Wiggins Biography (Wikipedia)
Cephas & Wiggins were an American acoustic blues duo, composed of the guitarist John Cephas (September 4, 1930 – March 4, 2009) and the harmonica player Phil Wiggins (born May 8, 1954). They were known for playing Piedmont blues.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Cephas & Wiggins Tracks
Sort by
I Did Do Right
Cephas & Wiggins
I Did Do Right
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Did Do Right
Last played on
Christmas Day Blues
Cephas & Wiggins
Christmas Day Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Christmas Day Blues
Last played on
Three Ball Blues
Cephas & Wiggins
Three Ball Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Three Ball Blues
Last played on
Meeting The Mule
Cephas & Wiggins
Meeting The Mule
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Meeting The Mule
Last played on
Cephas & Wiggins Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist