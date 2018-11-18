Laila BialiCanadian jazz singer and pianist. Born 3 October 1980
Laila Biali (born 3 October 1980) is a Canadian jazz singer and pianist. She has been nominated for a Juno Award and has worked with Chris Botti and Sting.
Refugee
Refugee
I Think it's Going to Rain Today
Randy Newman
I Think it's Going to Rain Today
I Think it's Going to Rain Today
Satellite
Satellite
Woodstock
Woodstock
Still The One
Still The One
