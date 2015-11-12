Charlie RouseBorn 6 April 1924. Died 30 November 1998
1924-04-06
Charlie Rouse (April 6, 1924 – November 30, 1988) was an American hard bop tenor saxophonist and flautist. His career is marked by his collaboration with Thelonious Monk, which lasted for more than ten years.
Blue Monk
Thelonious Monk
Blue Monk
Blue Monk
The Golden Bullet
Clark Terry
The Golden Bullet
The Golden Bullet
Meci Bon Dieu
Charlie Rouse
Meci Bon Dieu
Meci Bon Dieu
Back To The Tropics
Charlie Rouse
Back To The Tropics
Back To The Tropics
Hopscotch
Charlie Rouse
Hopscotch
Hopscotch
