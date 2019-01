Calum Stewart (born 1982) is an uilleann piper, low whistle, Irish flute player and composer, from Garmouth in Scotland, who performs primarily traditional Scottish, Irish and Celtic music.

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia