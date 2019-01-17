Calum StewartBorn 1982
Calum Stewart
1982
Calum Stewart Biography (Wikipedia)
Calum Stewart (born 1982) is an uilleann piper, low whistle, Irish flute player and composer, from Garmouth in Scotland, who performs primarily traditional Scottish, Irish and Celtic music.
The Beauty of Garmouth / The Banks Of The Deveron / Miss Hannah Of Elgin
The Angel's Share / Copper Stills / Gladstone
Da Cauld Nights O' Winter / Cota Mor Ealasaid / The Fochabers Rant....
Lough Gowna: The Banks Of Lough Gowna / The Mouse In The Mug / Bill Malley's Barndance
Crow Road Croft
Randolph's Leap - Part 1
Late To Slumber, Early To Rise / The Highlandman Kissed His Mother
Struey Vale / Heilan' Donald Kissed Kitty / The Haughs O' Cromdale
The Bell Of Ardclach / Rose Of Rothes
LATE TO SLUMBER; THE HIGHLANDMAN KISSED HIS MOTHER; EOGHAINN IAIN ALASDAIR B.E.M.
Am Fear Liath Mor
The Bell of Ardclach
Late To Slumber, Early To Rise / The Highlandman Kissed His Mother......
Am Monadh Ruadh
THE GORONS/LYNSEY'S/JIG
Aileen's Slow Jig / The Old Road North
Lasses Of Stewarton: Tailgating The Minister / The Lasses Of Stewarton....
UNDER THE INFLUENCE/THREE STEPS TO THE RUSTY SQUASH HORN/THE PLAGIARIST
