Yves VYves Van Geertsom, Belgian house producer & DJ. Born 10 April 1981
Yves V
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02wwfx0.jpg
1981-04-10
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c441b5cf-876e-4d41-b90c-04300e72691d
Yves V Biography (Wikipedia)
Yves Van Geertsom (known professionally as Yves V) is a Belgian DJ. He took the 34th position in the annual DJ Mag Top 100 in 2015.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Yves V Tracks
Sort by
Out Of Gravity (Original Mix)
Yves V
Out Of Gravity (Original Mix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02wwfx0.jpglink
Out Of Gravity (Original Mix)
Last played on
Manga Calabria (Sikduo Edit)
Yves V
Manga Calabria (Sikduo Edit)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02wwfx0.jpglink
Manga Calabria (Sikduo Edit)
VS Artist
Last played on
Manga x We Play House (Acapella)
Yves V
Manga x We Play House (Acapella)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02wwfx0.jpglink
Direct Dizko
Sander van Doorn
Direct Dizko
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5sd.jpglink
Direct Dizko
Last played on
Umami
Yves V
Umami
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02wwfx0.jpglink
Umami
Last played on
Arkadia
Yves V
Arkadia
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02wwfx0.jpglink
Arkadia
Last played on
Mandala
Yves V
Mandala
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02wwfx0.jpglink
Mandala
Last played on
Yves V Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist