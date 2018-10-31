Paul Weller Biography (Wikipedia)
John William "Paul" Weller Jr (born 25 May 1958) is an English singer-songwriter and musician. Weller achieved fame with the punk rock/new wave/mod revival band The Jam. He had further success with the blue-eyed soul music of The Style Council (1983–1989), before establishing himself as a solo artist in 1991.
Despite widespread critical recognition as a singer, lyricist, and guitarist, Weller has remained a national, rather than international, star and much of his songwriting is rooted in British culture. He is also the principal figure of the 1970s and 1980s mod revival, and is often referred to as "The Modfather".
The Daily Telegraph said of Weller: "Apart from David Bowie, it's hard to think of any British solo artist who's had as varied, long-lasting and determinedly forward-looking a career." The BBC described Weller in 2007 as "one of the most revered music writers and performers of the past 30 years". In 2012, he was among the British cultural icons selected by artist Sir Peter Blake to appear in a new version of his most famous artwork – the Beatles' Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band album cover – to celebrate the British cultural figures of his life. He has received four Brit Awards, winning the award for Best British Male twice, and the 2006 Brit Award for Outstanding Contribution to Music.
- Paul Weller invites us to his Black Barn Studio: "Come round, I'll make the sandwiches"https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06g7zlq.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06g7zlq.jpg2018-08-01T08:04:00.000ZThe Modfather talks about his 60th year and how it's influenced his new music.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06g7zd7
- Jo talks to Paul Weller about his first guitar, his first gig with The Jam and his love of memorabilia.https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05ph8nd.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05ph8nd.jpg2017-11-28T21:30:00.000ZJo talks to Paul Weller about his first gigs and being a 'fanboy'.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05ph7fw
- Later's 25th anniversary - the best bitshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05h1wj9.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05h1wj9.jpg2017-09-23T20:22:00.000ZHighlights from Later… with Jools Holland’s 25th anniversary celebrations at the Royal Albert Hall.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05gzf5b
- Paul Weller - My Ever Changing Moods in Radio 2's Piano Roomshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p059r6ty.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p059r6ty.jpg2017-07-26T15:24:00.000ZPaul Weller revisits his Style Council days with this stirring acoustic performance.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p059r6lg
- Can Paul Weller release whatever music he likes?https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p052pxt5.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p052pxt5.jpg2017-05-12T08:36:00.000ZPaul Weller talks to Chris about his brand new album 'A Kind of Revolution'.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p052px9y
- Is Paul Weller writing the next Bond Theme?https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p052pjlf.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p052pjlf.jpg2017-05-12T06:00:00.000ZPaul Weller chats to Shaun Keaveny about Bond Themes & a new album for his 60th birthdayhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p052pj4h
- *EXCLUSIVE* The Modfather Paul Weller tells Chris about his brand new single!https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04wdm6l.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04wdm6l.jpg2017-03-30T08:03:00.000ZPaul Weller tells Chris about recording his new single Long Long Road in his home studio.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04ygvrc
- Paul Weller in Concert: Soundcheck with Ken Brucehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02rc2sw.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02rc2sw.jpg2015-05-14T11:20:00.000ZPaul Weller performed Saturn's Pattern and You Do Something To Me, ahead of his live set.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02rc782
- Paul Weller joins Stuart and Markhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02mxcwd.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02mxcwd.jpg2015-03-27T16:22:00.000ZThe Modfather himself, singer-songwriter Paul Weller joins Stuart and Mark on 6 Music.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02mxcwx
- Paul Weller enters Michael Ball's Singers Hall of Famehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02j4n2d.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02j4n2d.jpg2015-02-01T20:55:00.000ZPaul Weller is inducted into the Singers Hall of Fame on Sunday Night with Michael Ball.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02hywft
- Paul Weller - Interviewhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02c4px9.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02c4px9.jpg2014-11-17T07:00:00.000ZPaul Weller joins 6 Music's Shaun Keaveny on the phone him to chat about the reissue of the Jam album Setting Sons.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02c4tdq
- Paul Weller - Interviewhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p020trps.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p020trps.jpg2014-06-11T16:05:00.000ZSimon talks to The Modfather, Paul Weller,about his new greatest hits collection 'More Modern Classics'.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p020trs2
- Paul Weller joins Shaun Keaveny in the studiohttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01zwzb1.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01zwzb1.jpg2014-05-28T10:09:00.000ZPaul Weller joins Shaun live in the studio with a pile of records.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01zwzb4
- Weller to race Wiggins on his 1970s Chopper?https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p011f42x.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p011f42x.jpg2012-11-19T16:34:00.000ZPaul Weller admits he hasn't used the Raleigh Chopper his wife bought him and wonders whether fellow mod Bradley Wiggins might like to join him for a ride.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p011fkqb
- Paul Weller: 'I used to rip up or burn my lyrics'https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0110g30.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0110g30.jpg2012-11-13T11:15:00.000ZPaul reveals how he used to destroy his books of lyrics after finishing a record.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0111qm3
- Paul Weller on writing Town Called Malice in his hallwayhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0110fpt.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0110fpt.jpg2012-11-13T11:09:00.000ZPaul talks about writing the famous Jam song by the front door in his small Pimlico flat.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0111qbm
Paul Weller Tracks
Sort by
All On A Misty Morning
Gravity
You Do Something To Me
White Sky
Peacock Suit
The Changingman
May Love Travel With You
All I Wanna Do (Is Be With You)
Above The Clouds
Wild Wood
Movin On
Mayfly
The Cranes are Back
White Horses
Tales From The Riverbank
Long Long Road
Man Of Great Promise
Amongst Butterflies
Aspects
Have You Ever Had It Blue
Boy About Town
One Bright Star
