Bombay Vikings
1994
Bombay Vikings are a pop group that combine Indian pop and classical music, formed in 1994 in Stockholm, Sweden. The band was started by Neeraj Shridhar, Oscar Söderberg, and Mats Nordenborg, and became popular with remixes of old Bollywood hits such as "Kya Soorat Hai", "Woh Chali" and "Chod Do Anchal".
The group was popular both in the Indian subcontinent, as well as overseas among the Indian music community, due to its unusual combination of classic Bollywood style and European experimentation. It was the first group to sing in Hinglish, a mix of Hindi and English, a brainchild of its front-man, Neeraj Shridhar.
Woh Chali Woh Chali
Bombay Vikings
Woh Chali Woh Chali
Woh Chali Woh Chali
Kya Surat Hai
Bombay Vikings
Kya Surat Hai
Kya Surat Hai
Hawa Mein Udati Jaaye
Bombay Vikings
Hawa Mein Udati Jaaye
Hawa Mein Udati Jaaye
Chhod Do Aanchal Zamana Kya Kahega
Bombay Vikings
Chhod Do Aanchal Zamana Kya Kahega
Chhod Do Aanchal Zamana Kya Kahega
Tera Mera Pyar Sanam
Bombay Vikings
Tera Mera Pyar Sanam
Tera Mera Pyar Sanam
