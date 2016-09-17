Dicky WellsBorn 10 June 1907. Died 12 November 1985
Dicky Wells
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1907-06-10
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c43e27c8-3c26-4cea-a39a-9a091aabfd36
Dicky Wells Biography (Wikipedia)
William Wells (June 10, 1907 – November 12, 1985), known as Dicky Wells (sometimes Dickie Wells), was an American jazz trombonist.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Dicky Wells Tracks
Sort by
Sweet Sue
Dicky Wells
Sweet Sue
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sweet Sue
Last played on
Jumpin' At The Woodside
Count Basie
Jumpin' At The Woodside
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jumpin' At The Woodside
Performer
Last played on
Lady Be Good
Leon "Chu" Berry
Lady Be Good
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lady Be Good
Last played on
Firebird
Spike Hughes and His Negro Orchestra
Firebird
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Firebird
Last played on
Avenue C
Count Basie
Avenue C
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqds8.jpglink
Avenue C
Last played on
Girl Hunt
Dicky Wells
Girl Hunt
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Girl Hunt
Last played on
Dicky Wells Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist