Zak Sally is a bassist and a comic artist. He was formerly the bassist for the bands Low and Enemymine (with Mike Kunka of godheadSilo) and is currently the singer and guitar player in The Hand. He is a native of Duluth, Minnesota, currently owns and operates his own press, La Mano, in Minneapolis. La Mano serves as a publisher for Sally's works as well as those of other comic artists including John Porcellino and William Schaff. Sally also had a cameo in the movie Shopgirl, as a member of the band Hot Tears. Sally is also a comics art professor at the Minneapolis College of Art and Design.

In July 2009 it was reported that Sally was selling Low album artwork on ebay to raise money to fund a new solo album. The album, Fear of Song, was released by La Mano in 2009.