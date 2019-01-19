The MotelsFormed 1975
The Motels are an American new wave band from Berkeley, California that is best known for the singles "Only the Lonely" and "Suddenly Last Summer"---each of which peaked at No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100, in 1982 and 1983, respectively. In 1980, The Motels song "Total Control" reached No. 7 on the Australian chart (for two weeks), and their song "Danger" reached No. 15 on the French chart.
Martha Davis, the lead singer, reformed a version of the band called "The Motels featuring Martha Davis" in 1998 and toured under that name with various line-ups of musicians.
In 2013, the band was rebranded with a permanent name, Martha Davis and The Motels. That band is touring the world with a line-up of musicians that have been playing with Davis for over 10 years, longer than the original Motels.
