John LaPortaBorn 13 April 1920. Died 12 May 2004
John LaPorta
John LaPorta Biography (Wikipedia)
John Daniel LaPorta (13 April 1920 – 12 May 2004) was a jazz clarinetist and composer.
John LaPorta Tracks
You've Got Me Crying Again
Chubby Jackson
You've Got Me Crying Again
You've Got Me Crying Again
All About Rosie (feat. Bill Evans)
George Russell
All About Rosie (feat. Bill Evans)
All About Rosie (feat. Bill Evans)
