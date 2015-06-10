The High Level RantersNorthumbian traditional musical group
The High Level Ranters
The High Level Ranters Biography (Wikipedia)
The High Level Ranters are a Northumbian traditional musical group founded in 1964, best known for being one of the first bands in the revival of the Northumbrian smallpipes.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia.
The High Level Ranters Tracks
Adam Buckham
The High Level Ranters
Adam Buckham
Adam Buckham
Last played on
Doon The Waggonway
The High Level Ranters
Doon The Waggonway
Doon The Waggonway
Last played on
Mile To Ride / Jockey Lay Up In The Hay Loft - Bridge Folk Club, 1973
The High Level Ranters
Mile To Ride / Jockey Lay Up In The Hay Loft - Bridge Folk Club, 1973
The High Level Ranters Links
