Truth HurtsBorn 10 October 1971
Truth Hurts
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqkfd.jpg
1971-10-10
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c42d7b98-e57f-4ff2-86f2-bc77b51d3c1e
Truth Hurts Biography (Wikipedia)
Shari Watson (born October 10, 1971, St. Louis, Missouri), known as Truth Hurts, is an American R&B singer and songwriter.
Truth Hurts Tracks
Addictive
Addictive
Last played on
The Watcher 2 (feat. Dr. Dre, Truth Hurts & Rakim)
JAY-Z
The Watcher 2 (feat. Dr. Dre, Truth Hurts & Rakim)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05xktp6.jpglink
The Watcher 2 (feat. Dr. Dre, Truth Hurts & Rakim)
Last played on
Addictive (Remix) (feat. Rakim)
Truth Hurts
Addictive (Remix) (feat. Rakim)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkfd.jpglink
Addictive (Remix) (feat. Rakim)
Last played on
Addictive
Addictive
Last played on
Addictive
Addictive
Last played on
Playlists featuring Truth Hurts
