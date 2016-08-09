Planet Hemp is a Brazilian rap rock musical group, known for starting the career of rappers Marcelo D2 and BNegão for its lyrics supporting the legality of cannabis. The band was founded in Rio de Janeiro in 1993, with original members Marcelo D2, Skunk, Rafael, Formigão and Bacalhau. The band broke up in 2001 due to differences between the band members, and Marcelo D2 and BNegão are increasing focus on their solo projects. Since 2013 the band reunited and there are plans for new albums.