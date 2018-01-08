Kinky MachineFormed 1990
Kinky Machine
1990
Kinky Machine Biography (Wikipedia)
Kinky Machine were a 1990s indie rock band with members including Louis Eliot and Johnny Bull who went on to form Rialto, and Julian Fenton who later joined The Lightning Seeds.
Kinky Machine Tracks
Swivelhead
Kinky Machine
Swivelhead
Swivelhead
Candy Deceit (Radio 1 Session, 5 Sep 1992)
Kinky Machine
Candy Deceit (Radio 1 Session, 5 Sep 1992)
Yes Man (Radio 1 Session, 5 Sep 1992)
Kinky Machine
Yes Man (Radio 1 Session, 5 Sep 1992)
Supernatural (Radio 1 Session, 5 Sep 1992)
Kinky Machine
Supernatural (Radio 1 Session, 5 Sep 1992)
Going Out With God (Radio 1 Session, 5 Sep 1992)
Kinky Machine
Going Out With God (Radio 1 Session, 5 Sep 1992)
10 Second Bionic Man
Kinky Machine
10 Second Bionic Man
10 Second Bionic Man
Christopher
Kinky Machine
Christopher
Christopher
