Sandra Dickinson
Born 20 October 1948
Sandra Dickinson
1948-10-20
Sandra Dickinson Biography (Wikipedia)
Sandra Dickinson (born Sandra Searles; October 20, 1948) is an American-British actress. She trained at the Central School of Speech and Drama in London. She has often played a dumb blonde with a high-pitched voice in the UK, notably in the Birds Eye Beefburger TV advertisements, directed by Alan Parker, in the early 1970s, and as Trillian in the 1981 television adaptation of The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy.
Sandra Dickinson Tracks
A Big Star In Hollywood
A Big Star In Hollywood
