Backyard BabiesFormed 1987
Backyard Babies
1987
Backyard Babies Biography (Wikipedia)
Backyard Babies are a rock band from Nässjö, Sweden. The band was formed in 1989 and over the years they have released seven studio albums and won two Swedish Grammy Awards. The band is now located in Stockholm, Sweden.
They are largely attributed with popularizing sleaze rock in Scandinavia and Sweden. Their single "Minus Celsius" appears as a playable bonus track in Guitar Hero III: Legends of Rock and "Degenerated" is available as a downloadable song for Guitar Hero World Tour.
Backyard Babies Tracks
Degenerated
Backyard Babies
Degenerated
Degenerated
Rocker
Backyard Babies
Rocker
Rocker
Babylon
Backyard Babies
Babylon
Babylon
