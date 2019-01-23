One of the most exciting young trumpeters of his generation, Simon Höfele has already made his debut with some of the world’s greatest orchestras, including the Royal Concertgebouw under conductor Semyon Bychkov. He is the winner of the 2016 Reinhold Friedrich International Trumpet Competition in Lisbon, and also won the European Prize for Young Trumpet Players in Alençon, France, and First Prize at the Felix Mendelssohn Bartholdy Conservatory.

Upcoming engagements include appearing as soloist with the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra, the Konzerthausorchester Berlin, Sinfonieorchester Aachen and Philharmonisches Orchester de Hansestadt, Lübeck. Höfele is also set to appear at a number of prestigious music festivals including Schleswig-Holstein.

Photo credit: Sebastian Heck