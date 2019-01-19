Sean Maguire (born 18 April 1976 in Ilford, London) is an English actor and singer, who rose to fame in 1988 when at the age of eleven he took on the role of "Tegs" Ratcliffe on the BBC children's drama Grange Hill, in which he remained until 1992. For a short time after leaving Grange Hill, he played Aidan Brosnan in EastEnders.

Maguire has appeared in several feature films and had moderate success as a singer. He is known in the US for his roles as Donovan Brink on the UPN sitcom Eve, and as Kyle Lendo in the CBS sitcom The Class. Maguire appeared in the second series of Scott & Bailey as P.C. Sean McCartney. He previously played Robin Hood in ABC's Once Upon a Time, having taken over the role from Tom Ellis.