Johnny Moeller (born Jon Kelly Moeller, October 31, 1970) is an American guitarist, currently with The Fabulous Thunderbirds.

Born in Fort Worth, Texas, Johnny started playing guitar in his early teens. Over the years Moeller's main influences have been from Freddie King, Lightnin' Hopkins, Earl King and Grant Green to a wide variety of soul, funk and rock artists.

He began playing in Dallas and Fort Worth blues clubs while still in high school. During the summers Moeller and his year and a younger brother Jay Moeller, who plays drums traveled from their home in Denton down to Austin. The summer they were 16 and 15 they meet Clifford Antone of the Austin blues club Antone's. The first night Moeller played on Antone's stage was with Little Charlie & The Nightcats.

After Moeller finished high school in Denton he moved to Austin Texas working in many of the city's well known venues and often soaked in the music of the constant stream of blues, and rock artists performing at Antone's . Amongst those that played Antone's were Earl King, Albert Collins, and James Cotton.