The JanitorsUK alternative 80s band
The Janitors
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c4248640-34c9-4ebf-b979-4a4608bc41fd
The Janitors Biography (Wikipedia)
The Janitors were an alternative rock/noise rock band from Sunderland & Newcastle, formed in 1984.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Janitors Tracks
Sort by
Chicken Stew
The Janitors
Chicken Stew
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Chicken Stew
Last played on
Nowhere
The Janitors
Nowhere
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nowhere
Last played on
Good To Be King
The Janitors
Good To Be King
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Good To Be King
Last played on
Mexican Kitchen
The Janitors
Mexican Kitchen
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mexican Kitchen
Last played on
Thunderhead Johnny
The Janitors
Thunderhead Johnny
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Thunderhead Johnny
Last played on
The Janitors Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist