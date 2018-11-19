Dave Douglas (born March 24, 1963) is an American jazz trumpeter and composer whose music derives from jazz, classical music, folk music, electronica, and klezmer.

Since 1993, Douglas has recorded more than forty albums as a bandleader. He has produced more than fifty, including all albums released by his independent label, Greenleaf Music. He has performed and recorded with dozens of musicians in jazz and popular genres and has been a member of the SFJAZZ Collective and various John Zorn ensembles. With his own groups, Douglas has pioneered new settings for the trumpet in jazz. He has collaborated on projects involving modern dance, spoken word, poetry, and film.

From 2002–2012, he was artistic director of the Banff Workshop in Jazz and Creative Music. He is a co-founder of the Festival of New Trumpet Music, a non-profit charity that supports innovations on the trumpet.