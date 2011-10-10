Dave AppellBorn 24 March 1922. Died 18 November 2014
Dave Appell
1922-03-24
Dave Appell Biography (Wikipedia)
David Appell (March 24, 1922 – November 18, 2014) was an American musician, musical arranger and record producer born in Philadelphia.
HAPPY JOSE
